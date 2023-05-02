Oklahoma sheriffs find 7 bodies while searching for 2 missing teens

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 8:06 AM – Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Authorities searching for two missing teenagers on a rural Oklahoma property discovered seven bodies on Monday afternoon, including what is believed to be the remains of the two missing teens, as well as the sex offender who was believed to be connected to their disappearance.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said that the medical examiner will have to confirm the identities of the victims, however he said he believes that “we have found the persons.”

An amber alert had been issued on Monday morning for the two missing teenagers, 14-year-old Ivy Webster, and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, after they had not returned home on Sunday evening. The amber alert stated that the two girls were believed to be traveling with a convicted rapist, 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.

Court records show that McFadden had a trial date set for Monday. He was to face charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology, as well as facing a child pornography complaint.

McFadden had previously been convicted of first-degree rape in 2003, and was released in October 2020.

After the bodies were discovered on McFadden’s property on Monday, the amber alert was called off. According to Sheriff Rice, they are no longer searching for the missing persons.

“We are no longer looking,” Rice said. “We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else.”

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman, Gerald Davidson, said that there is no threat to the surrounding community, and that there is “no suspect at large.”

“There is no suspect at large that we are looking for right at this moment,” Davidson said on Monday. “So … there is no threat to the community.”

The Sheriff went on to say that the seven bodies were found “not in the residence, but just on the property” and the identities of the four other bodies are still unknown. He also declined to provide details on how any of the victims died.

The bodies were found on Monday while a search was being conducted on the property of McFadden, near the town of Henryetta, a town of around 6,000 residents, approximately 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Rice added that the families of the two teens from the amber alert have been notified.

Henryetta Public Schools posted a message to their website saying that they are “grieving over the tragedy” and that grief counseling will be available to any student who needs it.

“At this time we are all grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students. Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days. We will have school, and this will be an extremely difficult day,” the message stated. “We want to ensure that all students have access to grief counseling & the support of faculty & friends. We will have mental health professionals & faith-based clergy on hand, but we understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 918-756-4311

This is a developing story.

