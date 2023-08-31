Oklahoma Juvenile Arrested In High School Football Game Shooting

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

1:30 PM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

An Oklahoma high school football game was interrupted last week by gunshots that left several people injured and one person dead. On Wednesday this week, police detained a young male suspect.

Gunshots were fired at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Choctaw High School.

The tragedy erupted during the third quarter of the school’s football game against Del City High School, police say. Players on the field and spectators scrambled for cover as the gunfire began.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson announced that deputies working with other law enforcement agencies took the suspect into custody without incident early on Wednesday.

The suspect’s name has not been revealed due to his age.

On Wednesday, Johnson stated that the 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Cordea Carter and two other wounded victims.

Authorities also stated that Carter, who was not an enrolled student at either school, was shot in the groin area and later died after losing too much blood.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl was wounded in the thigh and was quickly brought to a local hospital. She has since been treated, released from the hospital, and is now recuperating.

An unidentified 42-year-old man was also shot in the chest during the game by an off-duty Del City police officer who was running security at the game.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office reported that the officer had apparently “perceived a threat” from the 42-year-old man before firing his weapon at him. Authorities also stated on Monday that the man remains in critical condition and are still in the process of investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall announced that the investigation is ongoing, however, no other suspects are currently being pursued.

“I’m confident that we have the prime suspect in custody,” Marshall said, declining to discuss the case further. “There’s a whole lot more of this investigation that needs to be done before any other information comes out.”

Marshall declared that the incident followed an argument between at least two men during the game, but it remains unknown what the argument entailed.

Police asserted that two firearms and eight rounds were retrieved at the scene.

