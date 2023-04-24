Oklahoma college shooting: 1 killed, 1 in custody

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 2:21 PM – Monday, April 24, 2023

Officials reported on Monday that a shooting has occurred at a community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma, leaving one person dead and a suspect in custody.

At 12:36 p.m. CT, Rose State College, which is located about 8 miles east of the center of Oklahoma City, issued its first active shooter alert.

“We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” said a statement posted by the school.

“Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

Just weeks prior to the shooting, Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter had informed reporters that college employees and students had participated in a drill on what to do in the event of an active shooter.

Anthony Lopez, an assistant fire chief in Midwest City, reported one fatality from the incident.

According to a school representative, students first reported hearing gunfire coming from the Russell Vaught Humanities building shortly after 12:15 p.m. The Humanities building and the nearby Larry W. Nutter Administration building were soon fully surrounded by police officers.

The lockdown was eventually lifted and all campus buildings were open again, the school declared a little more than an hour after the initial warning.

“Please avoid the area south of Humanities and Administration Building,” the school wrote on its Twitter page. “All activities and classes for the remainder of Monday, April 24 are canceled.”

This is a developing story.

