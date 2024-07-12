Ohio: Heroic Mom Dies After Trying To Rescue Sleeping 6-Year-Old Son While Carjacker Drove Off In Vehicle

Alexa Stakely, 29. (Photo via: Winchester Trails Elementary School)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:51 PM – Friday, July 12, 2024

After a carjacker attempted to steal a vehicle with a 6-year-old boy inside, a 29-year-old Ohio teacher and mother devastatingly lost her life while trying to protect and save her son.

Alexa Stakely had reportedly loaded her sleeping child into her Honda CR-V before rushing back to his babysitter’s residence to grab something that she had forgotten, according to the police.

“That’s when the carjacker jumped into her car, which was turned on, and drove away. Stakely chased after the suspect and tried to stop him before throwing herself onto the car,” Daily Mail reported.

However, an unnamed witness who spoke with officers said that she eventually fell off the car’s hood while it was driving around.

At nearly 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, authorities of the Columbus Division rushed to the White Oak Park Condominiums in southeast Columbus, which is located north of Canal Winchester. Officers then discovered Stakely’s body on the ground, which had suffered gruesome injuries.

Police also found the vehicle in question and miraculously discovered that the 6-year-old boy was still asleep inside of the car. The suspect had reportedly parked it and abandoned it, in order to flee the area.

Stakely was then quickly taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where the medical staff declared that she had died.

An emotional Facebook tribute to Stakely, a committed speech-language pathologist who worked with preschoolers at Winchester Trail Elementary, was shared by Canal Winchester Schools.

“‘Ms. Alexa,’ as she was called by her students, had been with the district for five years.” “Ms. Stakely’s family shared that she died heroically while trying to save her 6-year-old son during a carjacking. Thankfully, her son was not injured and is now with family. Please keep Alexa’s son, family, and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the district wrote in the social post. “Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy,” the post continued. “She was smart and compassionate, and she cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate. She was a great mom who was incredibly dedicated to her son. Ms. Stakely made a difference in the lives of the students and families she worked with and will be missed by so many in our community and beyond.”

Parents recounted how Stakely was an impeccable teacher who had improved their children’s lives while flooding the post’s comment section.

“She poured into all three of my younger boys and is a huge reason for my youngest two having such clear speech today. She will be deeply missed,” another mom wrote in a comment. “This is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking,” a different mother commented. “My son adored her the last 2 years, seeing her almost every day at school. She was an amazing speech-pathologist and person and helped my son so much. Sending prayers upon prayers for her son and family.”

While they continue to search for the suspect, police are pleading with anyone who has information or surveillance footage to come forward as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

