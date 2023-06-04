Obama’s former physician scolds ‘malpractice’ of WH for allowing Biden’s re-election, responding to recent fall

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:50 PM – Sunday, June 4, 2023

President Joe Biden fell on stage on Thursday during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, which prompted Texas GOP Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, to declare that Biden is “not fit mentally or physically” and should not seek re-election.

“I don’t wanna sound like a broken record, but I’m just going to say it again: This man’s not fit mentally or physically to be our president, and it’s a bad situation for us,” Jackson said during a Friday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” show.

“Part of the job of the President of the United States is to inspire confidence and project power, and he’s not doing that. He can’t do that, he’s too old to do that, and I think it’s a shame.”

According to Jackson, Biden is presenting a “package that doesn’t sell around the world,” as evidenced by his consistent gaffes and most recent fall.

“I think his lack of physical ability and his physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we’ve been watching for so long now,” Jackson said. “It’s a package that just doesn’t sell around the world, and it’s becoming a national security issue for us. We have to do something about.”

“To think that this man thinks he can be president at the age of 86 when he’s 80 right now [and] could be in office for another six years is just malpractice on part of the White House in the West Wing to allow this to be happening, for him to even be talking about running for another term… Somebody needs to be held accountable. People like Jill Biden and people that surround him and are supposed to love him and care about him, they should be doing something about this, and they should be stopping this because it’s a shame,” he maintained.

In terms of Biden’s mobility during events, Jackson asserted that it has gotten to the point where “our commander in chief needs a walker.”

The Texas representative expressed his hope for Biden to lose his bid for re-election in the upcoming 2024 election and stated that he does not “honestly think he can finish the time he’s got left, built should he finish that time, there’s no way this man can be our president for another four years.”

Jackson has often questioned whether Biden is mentally capable of serving as president.

He sent a letter to House Republicans in April requesting that Biden take a cognitive test or withdraw from the 2024 race. The most recent letter was sent just after Biden declared his intention to run for office again next year.

Jackson’s letter that was addressed to Biden said, “We call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public.”

The letter also mentioned how the president’s mental capacity was being questioned by many Americans, as well as his age, public gaffes, and presidential poll results regarding the public’s trust in him.

“When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities. Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected,” Jackson continued in the letter.

However, concerns regarding Biden’s mental acuity have often been dismissed by the Biden administration and the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that any attacks on Biden’s suitability for office have historically failed, when she made a speech earlier this year after Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley suggested requiring officials over 75-years-old to undergo mental competency tests.

“You know, we’ve heard these types of attacks or remarks before. And, you know, if you go back to 2020, they said that the president couldn’t do it in 2020 and attacked him there, and he beat them… Maybe they’re forgetting the wins that this president has had over the last couple of years. But I’m happy to remind them anytime,” Jean-Pierre said.

