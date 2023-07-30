Obama Seen Golfing With Bandaged Fingers, Days After Chef’s Mysterious Death

The former President of the United States of America Barack Obama participates in conversation with Andreas Drakopoulos as part of the SNF Nostos Conference 2023, in Athens, Greece, on June 22, 2023 (Photo by MENELAOS MYRILLAS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:50 PM – Sunday, July 30, 2023

Online users are now questioning surfacing images of former President Barack Obama golfing on a Martha’s Vineyard course this week that have been posted on Twitter (X) and other platforms.

The golfing photographs were taken just days after the former president’s sous chef, Tafari Campbell, disappeared from behind the estate and was later found deceased, with searchers assuming that he had drowned.

However, Tafari Campbell’s Instagram videos demonstrated that he was a strong swimmer who took fitness very seriously. Investigators claimed that the chef died in 8 feet of water during a paddleboarding accident.

Photo via @MonicaCrowley on Twitter (X)

The images showed that Obama had multiple bandages on his left hand, which is his dominant hand, as well as a minor wound beneath his left eye. Although, other online users have disputed the claim of a small eye wound, blaming “bad lighting” in the photographs.

The Daily Mail was reportedly the first outlet to obtain the images.

“Just days after his personal chef and friend died in a very mysterious paddle boarding accident, Barack Obama appears to have injured fingers and a black eye. We still don’t know who the other person was, and Obama loves paddle boarding. I think we can all guess what happened at this point!” A Twitter user said.

The official cause of death for Campbell has yet to be determined, although many have suspected foul play.

No formal public relation engagements are currently scheduled for the Obama family at Martha’s Vineyard.

Barack, Michelle, and Sasha will reportedly spend their time away from Washington, D.C., partaking in their typical holiday pastimes, including rounds of golf, beach visits, walks, bike rides, and dinner at some of the East Coast island’s best restaurants.

