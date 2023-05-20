Obama among 500 Americas banned from Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets US President Barack Obama during an official welcome of G20 heads of state and government, heads of invited states and international organizations at the G20 summit on September 5, 2013 in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Guneev Sergey/Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:14 AM –Saturday, May 20, 2023

Russia’s foreign ministry has introduced a list naming 500 U.S. citizens who are banned from entering the country. Included in this list is former President Barack Obama.

These 500 citizens were banned from Russia in response to the latest round of sanctions announced by Washington. Additionally on Friday, Russia refused to grant the United States’ latest request for consular access for a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested on suspicion of spying.

The move by Russia was triggered after the U.S. refused to give visas to its media traveling with Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister, to the United Nations last month.

“Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile attack on Russia will go unpunished,” it added.

Other notable figures who were on the list included late night television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Senator J.D. Vance, and CNN Anchor Erin Burnet.