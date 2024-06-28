Obama Admits Biden Debate Performance Was ‘Bad,’ Urges Voters To Still Consider Him As Other Dems Desire New Candidate

US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:36 PM – Friday, June 28, 2024

Despite acknowledging that President Joe Biden’s performance in the debate on Thursday night was “bad,” former President Barack Obama still urged voters to support his former vice president over Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“Bad debate nights happen,” Obama, 62, posted on X (Twitter) on Friday afternoon, adding, “Trust me, I know.”

“But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” Obama said in regards to Biden and Trump. “But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” he added.

“Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Throughout the verbal sparring on Thursday night, Biden, 81, disappointed Democrats who had so desperately hoped that the president’s week-long debate preparation would help him come out on top.

However, Biden still frequently stammered, stumbled over sentences, and seemed to freeze and lose his train of thought multiple times. Many Americans felt embarrassed that the United States’ commander-in-chief seemed to be in such bad shape, especially knowing the leaders of many other countries were watching as well.

In addition to Obama, former Democrat President Bill Clinton also chimed in on the debate talks as well.

“I’ll leave the debate rating to the pundits,” Clinton said on Friday. “Joe Biden has given us 3 years of solid leadership, steadying us after the pandemic, creating a record number of new jobs, making real progress solving the climate crisis, and launching a successful effort in reducing inflation, all while pulling us out of the quagmire Donald Trump left us in.”

The last time Clinton made media headlines was after he was spotted vacationing in Mexico with California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom. This followed the controversial Jeffrey Epstein document dump where many of Epstein’s close colleagues and friends were exposed. Former President Clinton acknowledged traveling the world in Epstein’s private jet alongside the notorious sex trafficker, yet he still claimed that he was “unaware” of Epstein’s sexual offenses.

After Thursday’s debate, major questions were raised regarding Biden’s capacity to be on the ticket on election day after his extremely poor performance. However, reports that he would soon be replaced were adamantly refuted by aides, who said he was already preparing for the rematch in September.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!