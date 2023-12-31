Oakland Police Officer Murdered While Answering Burglary Report

Oakland police officers console each other as they leave Highland Hospital in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. An Oakland police officer was shot and killed Friday while answering a report of a burglary at a marijuana dispensary , authorities said. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

10:30 AM – Sunday, December 31, 2023

An Oakland, California, police officer was murdered while answering a burglary report at a marijuana dispensary.

On Friday, 36-year-old Tuan Le was one of the few police officers who responded to a burglary call at a cannabis business near Jack London Square at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Interim Police Chief Darren Allison stated at a news conference that the arriving uniformed and plainclothes officers observed multiple people leaving the business.

One of the individuals opened fire multiple times, striking Le, who was wearing plainclothes and operating an unmarked vehicle.

The other police officers at the scene were unharmed and took the injured officer to Highland Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead approximately four hours after the shooting occurred.

“Officer Le was surrounded by his wife, mother, and members of his OPD family when he died,” a statement from the city read.

The chief also stated that no officers returned fire.

Allison stated that while no arrests were made right away, detectives were still looking into a number of “actionable” pieces of evidence.

“The dangers and demands of this profession are real, and come with significant sacrifice,” the chief said. “Sadly, today, one of our officers paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Le is from Saigon, Vietnam, and eventually moved to Oakland. In 2020, he graduated from the police academy and has worked as a community resource officer in West Oakland for the past two years.

“He will be remembered for his kindness, his smile, and the positive change he brought to the lives of those around him,” the statement read. “He is a true hero who dedicated his life to making our community safer.”

Additionally, Barry Donelan, the president of the Oakland Police Officers’ Association, made a statement regarding Le’s death.

“I am proud of the officers who responded this morning and carried their brother to the hospital on their shoulders,” said Donelan. “Their actions personified what it means to be an Oakland police officer. As we mourn, rest assured that we are also determined to bring this cop killer to justice.”

The investigation is still underway and no suspects have been named at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

