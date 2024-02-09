O.J. Simpson Fighting Prostate Cancer, Sources Say

O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:30 PM – Friday, February 9, 2024

Controversial former NFL player O.J. Simpson has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to multiple sources who reached out to the press.

Advertisement

The former football player is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas, Nevada, after multiple reports stated that he has been looking rather “frail.”

In 2007, Simpson was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, burglary and conspiracy in an armed robbery. He had attempted to steal his own memorabilia as well as a number of other items. However, the other parties maintained that the items did not belong to him or his family, like Simpson had claimed.

The 76-year-old ex-convict has recently been on social media loudly denying all claims that he is receiving hospice care.

In a clip posted to his 870,000 followers on X (Twitter), O.J. is seen sitting in his car, telling the camera: “Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice,” before bursting into laughter.

“I don’t know who put that out there… like The Donald [Trump] say, you can’t trust the media! In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, and all is well. So hey guys, take care, and have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

Simpson was on trial dating back to 1995 over the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. They were both found brutally murdered outside Simpson’s home in Los Angeles, California, at the time. Simpson’s trial was put on display for the whole world to see as he walked away a free man after being found innocent. One of the claims mentioned in the trial was that the glove used in the murder was “too small” to be used by Simpson. In 2007, Simpson went on to write a book called “If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.” Most people found this to be distasteful at the time.

Meanwhile, Simpson has not typically shown a history of health issues, besides arthritis and old flare-ups from injuries he had sustained during his football career.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!