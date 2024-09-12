NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban Resigns Following Federal Raid

First Deputy Commissioner Edward A. Caban arrives for a press conference at the NYPD 40th Precinct on July 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:02 PM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on Thursday after federal agents raided his home amidst an ongoing federal investigation.

Caban, a 30-year veteran with the NYPD, held the position as police commissioner for a little over a year after being chosen by Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Top officials connected to Adams have been under heavy scrutiny from federal investigators who are looking into allegations related to corruption.

“The news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” Caban wrote in an email.

“I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner,” Caban continued.

James Caban, Edward Caban’s twin brother, owns a nightclub security business, which is reportedly the point of interest in the probe.

Both Edward and James Caban had their phones seized last week as federal prosecutors continued to search for evidence regarding whether or not James was able to profit off of his brother’s NYPD ties, and specifically if James was paid by bars and clubs in Manhattan and Queens to be their police liaison.

It is suspected that they provided those clubs with “special treatment” on behalf of local precincts, according to NBC News.

Soon after, Mayor Adams openly acknowledged Caban’s resignation, announcing that he was appointing Thomas Donlon as interim police commissioner. Donlon previously ran the National Threat Center at the FBI, and the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“He concluded that this is the best decision at this time, I respect his decision, and I wish him well,” Adams stated.

The NYPD has been rocked with raids and probes, with NYPD Chief of Staff Raul Pintos and two other precinct commanders in Manhattan and Queens being asked to hand over their phones to investigators as well.

“Commissioner Caban is an accomplished public servant who has dedicated his life to the safety and security of the people of this great city and maintains unwavering respect for the women and men of the New York City Police Department,” stated Russel Capone and Rebekah Donaleski, Caban’s attorneys.

“We have been informed by the government that he is not a target of any investigation being conducted by the Southern District of New York, and he expects to cooperate fully with the government,” Caban’s attorney’s continued.

