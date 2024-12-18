NYC: South African National On Terrorist Watchlist Arrested After Illegally Entering U.S.

STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:06 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

A South African national, who was previously released from custody after illegally crossing the southern border, was arrested in New York City after showing up as a “positive match” on a terrorist watchlist.

The unnamed man was previously detained in Texas for criminal trespassing, but was shortly released thereafter, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens.

“A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of a South African national and suspected terrorist in Brooklyn, NY. Initially detained in Texas for criminal trespassing and based on information available at the time, the individual was released,” Owens announced in an X post.

“A further subsequent investigation revealed a positive match on the terrorist watch list, prompting swift action by USBP agents and personnel at the National Targeting Center. Thanks to the coordination of multiple agencies, this potential threat was located, taken into custody, and is now pending removal. #Bordersecurityisnationalsecurity,” he added.

According to Fox News, a Texas Department of Public Safety official confirmed that the illegal migrant was initially arrested near Eagle Pass in September, prior to being turned over to federal border patrol authorities who released the individual.

Federal data showcasing the number of known or suspected terrorists attempting to illegally cross the southern border has shot up during Biden’s presidential reign, due to his administration’s “open” and lax border policies, threatening the safety and security of Americans all across the country.

Following the influx of ongoing complaints throughout the past few years, the Biden administration has tried to argue that Border Patrol agents screen all migrants who come into custody.

However, in the case of the South African man, he was released from custody in Texas prior to an FBI database check.

Additionally, this year, Border Patrol agents who reached out to outlets like the New York Post, claimed that in many third world countries, and even foreign countries that aren’t considered “third world,” officials do not keep available data or criminal histories on its citizens; nor do they provide that information to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The South African individual was later identified to be a terror threat, prompting a multi-agency effort to apprehend the suspect in Brooklyn, New York, beginning the process of removal.

“Thanks to the coordination of multiple agencies, this potential threat was located, taken into custody, and is now pending removal,” Owens added.

It is currently unclear how or when the suspect arrived in New York City.

