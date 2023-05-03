NYC Mayor slams ‘irresponsible’ White House and GOP on immigration policy

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 5:46 PM – Wednesday, May 3, 2023

As the number of migrants continues to tax the city’s resources, Mayor Eric Adams, a notable Joe Biden supporter, criticized the White House and GOP on Tuesday for its “irresponsibility” in addressing the immigration problem.

“It is not about the asylum-seekers and migrants, all of us came from somewhere to pursue the American Dream,” Adams said at a conference, when asked whether his rhetoric on immigrants could intensify anti-immigrant sentiment. “It is the irresponsibility of the Republican Party in Washington for refusing to do real immigration reform, and it’s the irresponsibility of the White House for not addressing this problem.”

The mayor’s comments were not immediately addressed by a Biden spokesperson.

Other spokespersons have previously stated that while the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers assistance to cities dealing with a migration crisis and will soon announce additional support, Congress must still allocate more funds in order to fix the nation’s chaotic immigration system.

Adams is one of many Democrats who have been invited to serve on a national advisory group that has been set up by Biden’s campaign, to help him run for reelection on television and at public events around the nation.

Since last spring, more than 57,000 migrants have crossed the Southern border and traveled to New York, most of them from Latin America. According to Adams, the city’s ongoing commitments to provide shelter, food, and other assistance to newcomers will cost around $4.3 billion.

It shouldn’t be necessary for states like New York, California, Washington, and Texas to “bear the weight of the failure from Washington, D.C.,” Adams declared.

“It’s not about the people who are pursuing the American Dream, it’s the irresponsibility of those that are allowing them to come to a country and not build the infrastructure to allow them to pursue their dream,” he added.

Recently, Adams’ choice of words on immigration has mirrored Republican talking points.

While at an event last month, Adams expressed his opinions regarding how the city “is being destroyed” by a flood of migrants. He also recently debated at City Hall for more federal funding, claiming the White House “failed this city.”

On Monday, Adams accused Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) with racial profiling by busing asylum seekers from the border state to communities with Black mayors.

He referred to Abbott as “morally bankrupt” and claimed that it is “impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors.”

Adams defended his remarks about Abbott to conservative presenter Sid Rosenberg during a radio broadcast on WABC’s “Sid and Friends” on Tuesday. Rosenberg claimed he was “sick of hearing the word ‘racist.'”

“Every one of these cities, whether it’s Denver or D.C. or New York or Chicago or Los Angeles, they’re Democrat cities. Has nothing to do with Black people, white people, it’s called Democrat policies,” Rosenberg said.

