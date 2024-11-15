NYC Mayor Eric Adams Refuses To Denounce Trump On ‘The View’ Despite Persuasion From Liberal Hosts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins others in the 105th annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:18 PM – Friday, November 15, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams refused to condemn President-elect Donald Trump during a Friday filming of “The View,” despite being prompted and set up to do so multiple times by the program’s co-hosts.

In one viral clip, one of the hosts, Sarah Haines, questioned why Adams has “defended” Trump despite others calling the president-elect a “fascist.”

“We’ve reached a point in this country where we no longer want to engage in conversation, they were even calling him Hitler,” Adam’s responded. “That was an insult to the millions of jews and others who died, we know what Hitler did.”

Adams is currently facing federal charges of fraud, bribery, and corruption, after federal investigators found “questionable corruption” in relation to his campaign finances.

Soon after, co-host Sunny Hostin attempted to make the connection that Adams has seemingly cozied up to Trump in an attempt to possibly get a presidential pardon.

“Critics are suggesting that you have recently embraced Trump, perhaps because you want either the charges dropped or perhaps a pardon from President-elect Trump. What’s your response,” Hostin asked on the show.

“I think nothing is more challenging than being – not being able to defend yourself in public,” he responded, stating that he was unable to speak in detail as the case is currently still ongoing.

“Listen, I said it over and over again. I did nothing wrong,” Adams continued. “I’ve spent 40 years of my life, 22 of them as a police officer, protecting the children and families of this city. I’m consistent on that. I live my life the way I expect everyday New Yorkers are supposed to live their life. I have a legal team. They’re going to manage that case.”

“My job is to do what I’ve done since January 1st, 2022. Make sure crime goes down in the city, record number of housing built through the city, turn around our economy and make sure as you leave this place that you could enjoy the safety of the city, that’s my job,” he added.

Additionally, Adams revealed the reason that he believed more New Yorkers voted for Republicans than in previous years.

“What you saw in this city, in this election when you saw [a] shift and the city becoming and the state becoming redder, is because we stopped talking about working class people’s issues. When mom and pops are afraid: ‘I can’t pay my college tuition, the rent is too damn high, health care is too expensive,’ we stopped talking to everyday New Yorkers and Americans,” Adams stated.

“When I’m in the streets talking to them, they’re not asking me ‘Eric, tell me about fascism,’ they’re talking about finance. They’re not talking about Hitler, they’re talking about housing. We need to talk to every day working class people. And we stopped doing that,” he added.

