NYC Mayor compares white woman who asks question about rising rent to slave owner

OAN’s Noah Herring

1:28 PM – Thursday, June 29, 2023

In a bizarre reaction, NYC Mayor Eric Adams compared an elderly white woman to a plantation owner on Wednesday, when she complained about rising rent prices at a public event in the city.

The meltdown took place at a community conversation event that Adams (D-N.Y.) hosted at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights.

Footage that captured the event showed Adams asking the woman to stand up after she interrupted him to call out that he “raised the rent.”

“I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated,” Adams admonished. “Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own,” he stated

The mayor continued reprimanding the lady as he was upset that she pointed her finger at him.

“First, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me, and don’t be disrespectful to me,” he said. “I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man and I’ll walk out of this room as a grown man,” he continued.

The woman was identified as Jeanie Dubnau, an assistant professor of biology at Rutgers University, who has also lived in the city for over 50 years.

“The mayor’s comments are the mayor’s comments. We stand by the mayor’s comments,” Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy said in response.

Adams’ over-the-top reaction comes as his favorability ratings have been consistently dropping. The most notable drop off comes from his support among Black voters. Only 29% of Black voters surveyed said that they had a favorable view of the mayor.

