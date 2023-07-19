NYC Mayor Announces New 60-Day Limit For Migrants, City Shelters Reach Max Capacity

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Shawntel Smith-Hill

3:09 PM – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

During a Wednesday meeting, New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams said that NYC shelters have seen an overwhelming influx of more than 90,000 migrants since April 2022.

Additionally, Adams added that he would be rolling out a new directive that limits the number of days migrants will have to find permanent housing or they would risk losing their shelter.

Migrants will reportedly be allotted 60 days to find new residency. After the 60 days, they will need to reapply for a slot in the city’s shelter.

Adams said at a city hall press conference that it is a greater priority to ensure shelters have beds for families while single adults will be encouraged to find housing elsewhere.

“Our goal is that no child, no family is sleeping on the streets,” Adams said. “That’s our goal, and we’re getting closer and closer to being unable to fulfill even that.”

Adams continued, explaining how the city’s shelters holding individuals facing housing insecurity have reached “full capacity” and that “we have no more room in the city.”

The new directive will specifically apply to single adult migrants and not impact families or children.

The city hopes to deter asylum seekers at the border by distributing flyers informing migrants that, “There is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals.”

During Wednesday’s briefing, the mayor emphasized his concern with the overwhelming increase in migrant arrivals throughout the past year. The fliers mark a first step for Adams to try and persuade the federal government to provide even more assistance to the city and help distribute the flow of migrants to cities elsewhere around the country.

“This has now become a playbook that many of our bordering states are carrying out. Using a funnel system, funneling asylum seekers and migrants to New York City…This cannot continue, it’s not sustainable, and we’re not going to pretend as though it is sustainable,” Adams said.

