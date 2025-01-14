NYC Democrats Favor Andrew Cuomo For 2025 Mayoral Election, Poll Shows

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo testifies before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:05 AM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

According to a new poll, ex New York governor Andrew Cuomo would easily win a ranked-choice Democrat primary election for mayor as embattled incumbent Eric Adams trailed the pack.

Cuomo destroyed his opponents in the hypothetical election, despite not even officially jumping into the race, according to the poll, conducted by Democrat activist group Progressive Democrats of America.

The numbers came in with Cuomo garnering 32% of the vote as their favorite candidate, with former city Comptroller Scott Stringer trailing far behind with 10%, followed by city Comptroller Brad Lander at 8% and Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos at 7%.

Adams only received 6% of those polled, which time him with Assembly member Zohran Mandani.

If a projected ranked-choice scenario took place, Cuomo would win in the fifth round with 51% of the Democrat vote, compared to 16% for Stringer and 14% for Ramos and Lander, the poll showed.

Adams would not make it with just 8% of the vote followed by Mandani with 7%, the poll revealed.

Brooklyn state Senator Zellnor Myrie and former Bronx state Assemblyman Michael Blake get 2% each.

The poll, which was first reported by Politico, was conducted between December 16th and December 22nd.

Adams is seeking re-election while fighting multiple federal corruption charges and very low approval ratings.

Additionally, the poll showed that 71% of respondents had a negative view of Adams, while only 22% had a positive outlook of the controversial mayor.

This compared to 48% of Democrats viewing Cuomo favorably, while 44% said they had a negative view of the governor.

However, Adams downplayed the results of the survey in a press briefing Monday.

He noted that businessman Andrew Yang had a significant double-digit lead over him in a February 2021 poll for mayor.

“They were calling him mayor. They were measuring the drapes,” Adams said during a press briefing Monday. “Polls don’t make mayors. People do. I don’t focus on polls.” Pointing to his political and legal challenges, Adams said “it’s so amazing I’m still in it. I’m still here.”

However, poll experts questioned the authenticity of the larger Democrat voter base in the city.

“This is a poll from a far left group that clearly over-samples liberal voters and also includes two candidates who take directly from the mayor’s base — Cuomo and Diaz — who will not run against Eric — so it’s nonsense,” a source close to the Adams’ campaign said. “We know that in the current field, Eric is the front-runner. We also know that his numbers improve when voters hear about his opponents’ irresponsible positions on crime,” the Adams insider said.

The poll comes after Cuomo resigned as governor in August 2021 under the threat of impeachment due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations that he denies.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is not a candidate for mayor but he is debating a run.

However, a former top aide of Cuomo’s, Melissa DeRosa, said in December that after reviewing the polls she discovered that he would win a ranked-choice primary if he decides to run.

“[Cuomo] starts out as the clear front-runner and it’s not just because of his name ID,” DeRosa said.

