NYC Democrat Socialists Of America Rally In Support Of Palestine And Hamas

(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:02 PM – Sunday, October 8, 2023

A large pro-Palestine rally was held in Times Square, and it was reportedly endorsed by the New York City Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) following the recent deadly attacks on Israel.

The rally was held on Sunday in NYC “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.”

However, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) and other Democrat officials slammed the protest, calling it “abhorrent and morally repugnant.”

“The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant,” Hochul wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-N.Y.) also released a statement on X, saying that no family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear.

“I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

AOC’s online statement came as surprising to many, since she has a lengthy history of taking the side of Palestine while expressing anti-Israel sentiments.

The rally attracted over 1,000 pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas supporters, chanting “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) also slammed the rally, saying: “There is a special place in hell for those who glorify the cold-blooded murder of civilians and children.”

Hamas, a designated Islamic terrorist group, launched an attack on Israel at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, which consisted of thousands of rockets being fired into the nation while simultaneously sending dozens of fighters and drones across the border.

At least 700 Israelis have died, around 2,150 have been injured, and 100 have been verified as being held hostage by the terrorist organization.

