NYC Cutting Police Overtime Pay To Better Accommodate Migrant Crisis

Law enforcement officers stand at the 9/11 memorial pool. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:03 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

Despite official reports that show the New York City police force is already understaffed, the city will begin reducing overtime pay for its officers in an effort to compensate for the city’s growing migrant issues.

Advertisement

City Hall confirmed to the press that Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has instructed the city’s police, fire, prisons, and sanitation agencies to submit an overtime pay reduction plan and start measuring progress each month.

According to police unions, the proposal will decrease the number of officers on patrol and increase city risk.

“It is going to be impossible for the NYPD to significantly reduce overtime unless it fixes its staffing crisis. We are still thousands of cops short, and we’re struggling to drive crime back to pre-2020 levels without adequate personnel,” said Patrick Hendry, head of the Police Benevolent Association.

“If City Hall wants to save money without jeopardizing public safety, it needs to invest in keeping experienced cops on the job,” he continued.

The strategy put forward by the Adams administration also includes a hiring freeze.

City Hall acknowledged sending a letter which would inform several departments of the change, but it would not make the memo available to the press.

After Adams referred to the influx of migrants into NYC as a “financial tsunami” on Sunday, a cost-cutting initiative was implemented. He has previously stated that the immigration problem will “destroy” the city.

“We are about to experience a financial tsunami that I don’t think the city has ever experienced,” Adams said in an interview with local media. “Every service in this city is going to be impacted, from child service to our seniors to housing. Everything will be impacted.”

Numerous resources have been used to house the migrants in NYC, and some of them have praised the accommodations.

Just days after Adams declared a state of emergency due to the growing migrant problem, a Venezuelan immigrant told the local press that he was enjoying his stay in a “migrant hotel” at the McCarren Play Center in New York City.

“I brought my wife and children to the pool on Sunday, and there was no problem,” Mujica said. “We all swam between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.,” Mujica said, adding, “It’s a very nice pool.”

Adams had referenced a fight that broke out at a migrant shelter in Brooklyn last week when concerns were expressed regarding women and children sharing facilities with single males. Many felt that public safety could be at risk.

“This is not a utopia. New York City cannot manage 10,000 people a month with no end in sight,” the mayor asserted. “That can’t happen, and that is going to undermine this entire city.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts