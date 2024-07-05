NYC: 3 Dead, Others Wounded As Reckless ‘Substance Abuse Counselor’ Driver Crashes Into Fourth Of July Crowd

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:15 PM – Friday, July 5, 2024

Three people were killed after a drunk driver mowed down 10 people who were celebrating the Fourth of July holiday at a New York City park on Thursday, authorities said.

Daniel Hyden, who happens to be a substance abuse counselor, was charged with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) early on Friday, with more charges expected to come.

The slain were identified by police as Lucille Pinkney, 59, and her son Hernan Pinkney, 38, who lived together near the crash scene. However, the third victim’s identity remained undisclosed by police early on Friday.

Of the injured, one person was hospitalized and in critical condition, while seven others suffered minor injuries, including an 11-year-old boy, police said.

Multiple families were inside Corlears Hook Park when the driver’s gray Ford F-150 vehicle drove through the Water Street and Jackson Street intersection, over the sidewalk, and “into the green space,” The Post reported.

According to Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.), the incident occurred as families were out barbecuing and enjoying the holiday with family members and friends.

“It appears as though at this time, based on preliminary investigation, that the driver was under the influence,” Adams said. “This is extremely early. We’re going to conduct a thorough investigation.”

When first responders arrived at the park, “they encountered a pickup truck on top of four victims,” Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Meyers said.

People at the park “grabbed the driver, removed the driver and made sure the driver didn’t leave until first responders made it to the scene,” New York Police Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey said.

Soon after, the suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital with head and facial lacerations. Police also noted that he was not wearing a seatbelt and had a suspended license.

Hyden refused all intoxication testing as authorities asserted that there was “suspicion of impairment.”

