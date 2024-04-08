NY Times: Trump To Sue Hush Money Judge

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally on April 02, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

5:13 PM – Monday, April 8, 2024

Donald Trump moves to sue the judge presiding over his hush money case. This comes just one week before the trial is set to begin.

According to the New York Times on Monday, two anonymous sources have claimed that Team Trump is requesting a delay in the case due to the nature of the case’s gag order.

This comes as Trump has requested Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself due to his daughter’s heavy involvement with Democrat campaigns.

His daughter, Loren Merchan has served as the president and chief operating officer of Authentic Campaigns, a firm that works with Democrat political candidates to create digital campaigns. The firm has since removed any references of Merchan from its website. It is unclear if she still works with the company.

If Trump’s efforts are unsuccessful, the hush money trial will start as scheduled on April 15th.

