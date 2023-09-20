NY Democrats Suggest Tax Hike To Deal With Immigrant Crisis

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:02 PM – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

New York’s Democratic socialist state legislators, like Senator Julia Salazar, are now seeking a tax increase for New York taxpayers in order to better accommodate the influx of illegal immigrants that have come to reside in the city.

Salazar (D-Brooklyn), who was quoted in The New York Post on Saturday, said: “We should increase taxes because it’s economically just policy to offset all costs for our state to function. I’d say that even if our city and state hadn’t seen an increase in migrants seeking asylum, this moment makes it all the more important for the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes.”

Another New York Democrat, Sen. Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn), also added: “We’re still organizing to tax the rich through the same revenue-raising bills we’ve been fighting for years.”

New York City, a sanctuary city, is currently preparing to reduce overtime for its police officers and municipal services in order to help pay for the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and border crossers who are now living off local residents’ resources.

Additionally, the August opening of a migrant camp on Randall’s Island by Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) is anticipated to cost taxpayers $20 million each month.

“We’re taking away from people who are real New Yorkers,” an unidentified woman from Queens said to reporters. “I was born here, on the Lower East Side, and you’re telling me they come first? How is that? I pay my tax money, federal, local, all that beautifulness, and my children don’t get to enjoy New York,” she added.

Mayor Adams also made remarks last week, explaining how he feared that the immigration problem in the Big Apple would eventually “destroy” the city.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers: Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City, destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” he said.

Salazar attempted to deflect from her previous statements by putting more emphasis on solely “taxing the rich” as opposed to the middle class, however, social media users quickly called her out and made it known that they were not fools to what her declarations were proposing and what it would mean for the whole state.

