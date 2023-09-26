North Korea Opens Borders To Foreign Visitors For First Time Since COVID-19: Report

Employees spray disinfectant and wipe surfaces as part of preventative measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Pyongyang Children’s Department Store in Pyongyang on March 18, 2022. (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:33 AM – Tuesday, September 26, 2023

North Korea reportedly will be allowing foreign nationals into the country for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The announcement was made on Monday, which ends a multi-year ban to any outsiders entering the country for travel, business or non-vital diplomatic relations, according to a report by China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

However, visitors will have to quarantine for two days, according to the report. North Korean media outlets have not confirmed the new change to their border policy, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“At present, the Chinese side has not received notification through diplomatic channels from the North Korea side on… opening its border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a briefing.

The policy changes come after North Korean groups living outside the country have been re-entering the country since last month, after the country’s airlines began resuming regular flights to Russia and China for the first time in years.

Additionally, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential arms deal earlier this month.

However no agreement has been reached yet but Kim did leave with parting gifts including five explosive “kamikaze” drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest, according to Russian state media.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts