North Korea offers ‘full support’ to Putin

OAN’s Noah Herring

3:00 PM – Monday, June 12, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has offered his “full support and solidarity” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to North Korean state media.

In an article published by the Korean Central News Agency, it was reported that Kim said, “the DPRK-Russia friendship, which has weathered all trials of history generation after generation and century after century, is a precious strategic asset common to the two countries and it is the fixed stance of the DPRK government to ceaselessly develop the good neighborly and cooperative relations.” Kim continued, saying the “Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory” and promised a “willingness to strive for closer strategic cooperation” between the two nations.

The article also stated that Kim has defended Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine from the start.

The message was reportedly sent to Putin on Russia’s National Day, which marks sovereignty from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Putin had previously promised to strengthen relations with North Korea among tensions on the international stage.

According to South Korea’s intelligence officers, it was reported recently that Kim could be suffering from insomnia as well as alcohol and tobacco abuse.

Yoo Sang-bum, a South Korean legislator, reported that the National Intelligence Service found North Korean authorities were “hoarding” insomnia medications, as well as large quantities of alcohol and cigarettes, according to The Korea Herald.

Along with sleep issues, the North Korean leader is also reportedly suffering from marks on his arms and wrists due to a stress-related skin condition.

