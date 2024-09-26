North Carolina: 747,000 Voter Rolls Removed Due To Ineligibility

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – ballots are prepared to be mailed at the Wake County Board of Elections on September 17, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:25 PM – Thursday, September 26, 2024

In the last 20 months, 747,000 individuals have been removed from North Carolina’s State Board of Elections’ voter registration list, according to officials who announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

The “majority of those removed” from the rolls, according to the State Board of Elections’ press release, were deemed ineligible to register either because they had moved within the state and neglected to register their new address or because they had not cast a ballot in the previous two federal elections, which resulted in an inactive status.

The board stated that personal requests for removal, felony convictions, deaths, and out-of-state relocations were among the other grounds for removal.

One of the seven swing states where Vice President Harris and former President Trump will square off for the presidency is North Carolina. In past presidential elections, only one Democrat has won the state—former President Obama in 2008.

Additionally, the state will host a competitive gubernatorial race between Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

The purge occurs just a few weeks after Republicans in North Carolina sued the state, arguing that it had neglected to take action about complaints regarding eligible voters who were listed on the voter lists.

During this time, Democrat detractors accused GOP officials of making excuses due to their own fears of losing, yet, it now seems as though their efforts resulted in success, as the 747,000 voter rolls have been removed.

A Wake County, North Carolina, resident filed a legal complaint where he claimed that voter registration forms in that county were missing both driver’s license and Social Security numbers.

“By failing to collect certain statutorily required information prior to registering these applicants to vote, defendants placed the integrity of the state’s elections into jeopardy,” the lawsuit states.

The state of North Carolina now has around 7.7 million registered voters.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!