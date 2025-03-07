Noem Reveals 2 ICE ‘Raid Leakers’ Have Been Identified Within The DHS

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gestures as she speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:51 PM – Friday, March 7, 2025

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem revealed that two individuals within the Department of Homeland Security have now been identified and accused of leaking deportation operations ahead of time.

“We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy,” she stated in an X post on Friday.

“We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they’ve done,” Noem continued. “We’re going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe.”

The individuals now face up to 10 years in federal prison, although she did not disclose their identities.

Border Czar Tom Homan also revealed last month that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Colorado ended unsuccessfully due to a leak, catching only a small percentage of the targets.

“Everybody can agree to that, but when they get a heads-up that we are coming, it’s only a matter of time before our officers are ambushed,” Homan stated. “Their job is dangerous enough. So we are going to address this very seriously.”

At the time of the Colorado raids, Noem initially accused FBI agents of being behind the leak, stating: “The FBI is so corrupt.”

“We will work with any and every agency to stop leads and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

The announcement follows after President Donald Trump and Homan have expressed their current disappointment with the deportation numbers — being much lower than expected.

Noem’s announcement confirms Homan’s claim last month that the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members were “tipped off” in a Aurora, Colorado, raid.

“We think it’s coming from inside,” Homan previously stated. “You’re not only giving the bad guys a heads-up so they can escape apprehension… you’re putting officers’ lives at risk.”

According to Reuters, the Trump administration was able to deport 37,660 individuals within his first month in office.

