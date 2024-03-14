NK Leader Kim Jong-Un Participates In Tank Demonstration As U.S. And SK Wrap Up Joint Military Drills

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, meets soldiers who took part in a training in North Korea Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

10:57 AM –Thursday, March 14, 2024

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un test drove a new tank model during a military demonstration.

According to a report from North Korean state media on Thursday, the tank successfully demonstrated its striking power in its first performance display on Wednesday.

The training exercise was reportedly designed to inspect the combat capabilities of tank crews. It was also conducted to help make troops familiar with combat action on different tactical missions.

In the meantime, South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual joint drills on Thursday. The drills were aimed at deterring aggression from North Korea.

“Through the training, we were able to fully equip ourselves with the ability to overwhelm the enemy with our joint combat operations,” Cho Seung-jae, the Battalion Commander in South Korea said. “In particular, all unit members have gained confidence and assurance that if we are with the United States, we can fight against the enemy.”

South Korea maintains the exercises are only conducted for defense purposes.

