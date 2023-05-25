Nikki Haley vows to sign federal abortion ban

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:47 AM – Thursday, May 25, 2023

2024 Republican Presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has pledged to sign a federal ban on abortion if she wins the 2024 election.

While speaking at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, the former South Carolina Governor said that if she wins the presidency and a federal abortion ban was to be presented to her, she would sign it. Although she went on to say that the chances of that happening are very slim.

She did not give any specifics or details as to what such a bill would look like. However, she explained that in order for it to actually to become a reality, Republicans must win more seats within Congress.

“If there’s 60 votes, which we’re not anywhere near that, and if there’s something where they’ve come together on consensus, yes, of course, I would sign it because that’s 60 votes out of 100 saying this is what America wants, but we’re at 45, so we’re not anywhere close,” Haley explained.

Haley has maintained her position as pro-life, and said that she will not change or hide her views while campaigning, even in states where those views are not popular.

“I’m being very honest with you. I can’t suddenly change my pro-life position because I’m campaigning in New Hampshire, but what I will tell you is I think it’s incredibly personal and I’m going to treat it with the respect it deserves,” Haley said.

She went on to explain that media outlets who focus on the abortion ban and discussion are not being completely transparent and honest with their audiences.

“I’m also going to tell you the truth: Don’t let them tell you that a Republican president can ban abortion because we have 45 pro-life senators. We might get one or two this cycle. We’re nowhere near 60. No one wants to tell you that. The media won’t tell you that, but I’m going to tell you that,” she said. “When they want to talk about how many weeks are you for, don’t let them divide us on that. We are for saving as many babies as possible and supporting as many moms as we can,” said Haley. “If they ask me how many weeks I am [for]. I’m gonna ask them if they’ve asked Kamala [Harris and Joe] Biden whether they’re for 36 weeks, 37 weeks, 38 weeks. No one’s asked them that.”

While serving as Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, Hailey signed into law a 20-week-abortion ban while also publicly opposing Roe v. Wade.

The issue of abortion has become an important subject heading into the 2024 election cycle. Some pro-life groups, such as the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, have stated that they will not back any candidate who does not support a 15-week ban.

Haley has also agreed to take part in a CNN town hall in June, where the issue of Abortion is expected to be a major topic.

