Nikki Haley Says She Had ‘No Interest’ In Joining Trump’s Cabinet

2:12 PM – Thursday, November 14, 2024

Nikki Haley recently stated that she “had no interest in being in [Trump’s] cabinet,” after reportedly talking with a Trump ally.

Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN) in Trump’s first administration, reportedly spoke with Steve Witkoff, a longtime Trump ally, in which Witkoff attempted to reign Haley in after she challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“His best friend, Steve Witkoff, came to our house in South Carolina, spoke to me and my husband, and basically wanted a truce between me and Donald Trump,” she stated.

“I told him at the time there was no truce needed, that Trump had my support. There was no issues on my end. At that point, he was like, ‘What do you want? Tell me what you want. Is there anything you want?’ I said, ‘There’s nothing I want,’” she continued.

Users took to social media to call Haley out, with one user saying, “Nikki Haley is that friend who gets dumped but goes around telling everyone they’re the one who actually ended things.”

“You called Trump a threat during the primary… Go away,” another user added.

The previous feud between Trump and Haley began after Haley refused to drop out of the GOP primary, despite the overwhelming majority of Republican voices backing Trump. She was also accused of trying to steal votes from the new president-elect.

“Donald Trump will not win the general election,” Haley stated at the time. “You can have him win any primary you want – he will not win a general election. We will have a female president of the United States; it will either be me or it will be [Vice President] Harris.”

Additionally, Haley seemingly suggested that Trump could be attempting to make a power move by appointing her to his cabinet, after easily defeating her in the GOP primary.

“The truth is, I know the game he was playing. I don’t need to play that game, but more importantly, we have to look at the bigger picture. It is time to move on,” Haley added. “Do I take it personally? No, that’s who he is. He can be shallow at times, and I think he showed that.”

