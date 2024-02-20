Nikki Haley: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, speaks at a campaign event at Clemson University at Greenville on February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primary on February 24. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:23 PM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed that she is “not going anywhere” and plans to stay in the race in order to beat Donald Trump and win the Republican primary.

While in front of a crowd of 50 individuals in South Carolina on Tuesday, Haley (R-S.C.) promised voters in her home state that she refuses to quit.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Haley said. “I’m not afraid to say the hard truths out loud. I feel no need to kiss the ring. I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future is of zero concern.”

Many had assumed that the former U.S. ambassador of the United Nations (UN) would be announcing her decision to drop out of the presidential race, as the Republican hopeful’s campaign revealed a “state of the race” address today.

However, instead, she took the opportunity to bash her opponent, former President Donald Trump. She also reiterated her belief that another Trump presidency would be a “disaster.”

The South Carolina GOP primary is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th. Trump is still leading in the polls even though it is Haley’s home state. According to Emerson Polling, Trump is winning 61% to 39%.

