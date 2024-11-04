Nikki Haley Argues Trump Is The ‘Better Choice’ Than Harris In Latest WSJ Op-Ed

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley introduces Republican senate candidate, Dave McCormick at a campaign rally on October 30, 2024 in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:20 AM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley backed her one-time GOP rival Donald Trump on Sunday in a new op-ed piece, claiming that the 45th president is “clearly the better choice” over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Haley urged undecided voters to look at both candidates’ policy proposals, which she said clearly shows Trump as the better option in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published two days before the big Election Day.

Additionally, she stated that she agrees with Trump most of the time and disagrees with Harris “nearly all of the time.”

“That makes this an easy call,” she wrote as she slammed the Biden-Harris administration for several issues facing the country, including staggering inflation, the soaring national debt and poor national security.

She also pointed out terrible border policies, the horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia invading Ukraine and the unchecked power of Iran and China under Biden’s watch.

“The world is unsafe under Biden-Harris, and we shouldn’t expect that to change under a Harris administration,” the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump penned. “For those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump’s flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we’re better off with his policies or his opponent’s,” Haley wrote. “On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy and national security, the candidates are miles apart. And Mr. Trump is clearly the better choice.”

The opinion piece comes after Haley ran against Trump in the GOP primary but dropped out in March when Republican voters overwhelmingly showed they still supported the 45th president to run for the White House a third straight time.

Ultimately, Haley wrote that she was speaking to the voters who are on the fence about who to vote for.

“They like much of what he did as president and agree with most of his policies,” she wrote. “But they dislike his tone and can’t condone his excesses, such as his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021.” “To that group, I’ll point out that Mr. Trump isn’t the only one on the ballot,” she went on to argue. “This election isn’t a referendum on him. It’s a choice between him and Kamala Harris.”

She pleaded with those undecided voters to put aside Trump’s “excesses” and see him as she does, as the “better choice.”

