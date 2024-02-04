Nikki Haley Appears On SNL, Mocks Trump And Biden 

(Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:55 AM – Sunday, February 4, 2024

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared on a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit mocking former President Donald Trump.

Haley made an appearance in a comedic sketch that took place in a fictitious “CNN Town Hall” and featured audience members asking questions of “Trump,” portrayed by cast member James Austin Johnson.

Haley was introduced half way through the sketch as “someone who describes herself as a concerned South Carolina voter”.

“My question is, why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” Haley then asked.

The fake “Trump” then replied, “Oh, my god, it’s her! The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6… Nancy Pelosi!”, with a nod to Trump’s recent seeming confusion over Pelosi and Haley.

“Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test,” Haley said.

Haley said as she has claimed herself as a more “youthful and competent” substitute for both President Joe Biden, and Trump.

“Trump” told Haley that he “aced” the competency test and said, “They told me I’m 100% mental, and I’m competent because I’m a man.”

He continued saying that women “should never run our economy, women are bad with money; in fact, I was recently asked for $83 million by a woman I know.”

This came as writer E. Jean Carroll was recently awarded $83 million in damages from Trump by a New York civil jury. The jury found that the former President had defamed Carroll after she claimed he had sexually assaulted her.

Later in the skit, there was a joke made about the movie The Sixth Sense which led to “Trump” saying “I see dead people”

“Yeah, that’s what voters will say if they see you and Joe [Biden] on the ballot,” Haley responded.

Haley was then put under the spotlight when an audience member, portrayed by actor Ayo Edebiri, questioned the presidential candidate Haley, “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War, um, and do you think it starts with an’s’ and ends with a ‘lavery?'”

Haley said, “Yeah, I probably should have said that at the time,” alluding to the backlash she encountered in December when she neglected to identify slavery as the primary cause of the Civil War.

