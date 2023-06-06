Nike to invite child sex change surgeon to panel discussion for pride month

Customers make purchases at a Nike factory store on June 28, 2022 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:57 PM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

According to a leaked email recovered by The Daily Wire, Nike is set to celebrate Pride Month by hosting a panel discussion with a surgeon who has touted that he performed “gender affirming mastectomies” on minors.

The email that was recovered states, “This year’s theme is Together We Are Undeniable. The LGBTQIA+ community continues to fight for equality – their fight to be themselves.”

“[The Theme] centers around determination; celebrating icons of the community and the progress we have and will continue to make in light of recent attacks and restrictions on the community and their allies,” the email continued.

The corporation, which is based in Portland, Oregon, is hosting the panel discussion with Dr. Blair Peters, a surgeon who posted, in a now deleted tweet, that he has performed three “gender affirming mastectomies” on adults and children in one day.

Nike’s lineup of events also includes hosting a “family friendly” drag story time on July 13th.

The description in the email says, ““Join us at our inaugural Pride Community Fair, spotlighting local queer, women, and minority-owned businesses.” It continues, “You will have an opportunity to cultivate an undeniable sense of community and belonging with your Nike teammates through activations like … a family friendly Drag Story Time.”

Nike has also encouraged employees to “join the pride network as we spotlight the pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel.” People attending the event will also “unpack the conversation of trans inclusion in sport” while watching a screening of “Changing the Game,” a film promoting male athletes in women’s sports.

Another event that was described in the email welcomes Isaias Hernandez, an environmental educator, in a conversation about “queer ecology.” The term “queer ecology” is defined in the email as “a field of scientific study that disrupts conventional binaries to create solutions for the climate action and future of sport.”

Along with these events, Nike pledged to support LGBTQ organizations financially with the email stating, “This year, through our Inclusive Community portfolio investment, Nike is supporting six organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community with a total of $600,000 in funding.”

The Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN) is one of the six organizations listed that will receive funding. GLSEN has produced “inclusive curriculum” guides for elementary school teachers along with an “LGBTQ History Coloring Book” for kids.

Nike has also pledged to donate to Camp Lightbulb, who organizes overnight camps for “LGBTQ+ youth” as young as 14-years-old.

The email is capped off by a signature from Heidi O’Neill, the president of consumer and marketplace, along with the executive sponsor of the “Pride Network,” an affinity group for employees who identify as LGBT.

