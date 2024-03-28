Nickelodeon Employed 5 Accused Child Molesters And Convicted Pedophiles

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:27 PM -Thursday, March 28, 2024

A new report claims that children’s television network Nickelodeon allegedly hired convicted pedophiles and accused child molesters who worked on the set of the company’s kids shows.

According to records obtained by the DailyMail, the network employed or worked with at least five convicted child predators, with two others being accused of pedophilia as well.

The report comes in light of the recent HBO documentary, titled “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids’ TV,” which included testimonials from former Nickelodeon-employed child actors who allege that they were the subjects of abuse on the sets of television shows, such as “All That,” “The Amanda Show,” “Drake & Josh” and “Victorious.”

In the documentary, former child actor Drake Bell, now 37, claimed that when he was 15, he was sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon’s dialogue coach at the time, Brian Peck.

After an interviewer for the docuseries asked Bell what Peck had personally done to assault him, the former child actor responded by saying: “Think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault and that’ll answer your question.”

Peck was later arrested in 2003.

In 2004, he was sentenced to 16 months in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading no contest to two child sexual abuse charges. However, Peck then went on to work for Disney, even though his past history showed that he should be nowhere near children or minors.

The mind blowing documentary also reported on Jason Handy, a Nickelodeon production assistant who described himself in his own personal journal as a “pedophile, full blown.” Handy had emailed an inappropriate, vulgar photo of himself to one of the other child actors on set, Brandi, who was 11-years-old at the time. She previously guest-starred on “The Amanda Show.” Handy was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading no contest to the felony counts brought against him. However, he was later released, but was charged again with indecent liberties with a child and for sex offender registry violations. Meanwhile, Handy now remains incarcerated in federal prison, with his release date set for 2038.

The HBO hit docuseries also devoted two episodes to Dan Schneider, a producer of several popular kids shows on the Nickelodeon network. However, Schneider has not been publicly accused of any sexual misconduct, even though he has been linked to having created a toxic work environment of bullying, sexism, and racism. Schneider would often bribe his female writers to give him back massages in exchange for getting their scripts on air.

A representative for Schneider said, “Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network.”

“If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents.”

