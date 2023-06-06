Newsom threatens DeSantis with kidnapping charges

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:25 AM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

California Governor Gavin Newsom appeared to threaten Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with kidnapping charges on Monday over the migrant relocation to Sacramento.

Advertisement

Newsom attacked DeSantis calling him a “small, pathetic man,” and proceeded to threaten him with felony charges.

“This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” Newsom (D-Calif.) tweeted out on Monday, referencing the move in 2022 when the state of Florida had flown South American migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

On Friday, a group of 16 migrants, originally from Texas, were sent to New Mexico, then flown to Sacramento where they were dropped off at a local church. Newsom said that the move came “without any advance warning.”

On Monday, a second group of 20 migrants arrived in Sacramento who were carrying documentation that suggested the state of Florida had relocated them to California, according to the Los Angeles Times. Newsom stated that his administration was working to “investigate” who had paid for the migrants to be flown into Sacramento.

“My Administration is also working with the California Department of Justice to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group’s travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping,” Newsom said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that he was “evaluating potential criminal or civil action” but did not provide any further details.

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta said. “We are a nation built by immigrants and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings.”

The threat made by Newsom on Twitter has received major backlash with many pointing to the fact that the governor had turned the state of California into a “sanctuary state” which attracts migrants to the state.

On the other hand, contrary to Newsom, who has turned his state in a “sanctuary state” and said that he would welcome any migrants and aid them financially, DeSantis signed a legislation in early 2023 which granted $12 million to the state of Florida to maintain the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.”

The program had been started by the state to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary states in order to try and curb illegal migration, as well as challenge the Democrats and the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

DeSantis and his team, who are now focusing on the newly launched 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination campaign, did not respond to Newsom or give any details on future plans regarding any changes to immigrant policies.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts