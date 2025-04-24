Newsom Joins Trump In Seeking Federal Charges Against Illegal Migrant In Fatal DUI Crash That Left Teen Couple Dead

US President Donald Trump followed by First Lady Melania Trump, shakes hands with California Governor Gavin Newsom upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025, to visit the region devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:45 AM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has agreed to help the Trump administration pursue federal charges against an illegal migrant being freed early after he killed a young couple in a tragic drunk driving crash.

The governor’s office promised that the state would comply with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer to ensure the killer, Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, does not get allowed back onto the streets.

“After being deported in 2013, this individual unlawfully re-entered the US & committed heinous crimes. A GOP DA then gave him a plea deal instead of pursuing 2nd-degree murder. CDCR will again coordinate with ICE—as they have w/ 10,000+ inmates—to transfer him before release,” the governor’s press account tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement by Newsom comes after news began to circulate that the illegal migrant could potentially receive an early release, causing outrage and fears that California’s sanctuary policies could allow Ortega-Anguiano back on the streets.

Ortega-Anguiano was driving drunk, high and speeding at almost 100 mph on the 405 freeway in Orange County in November 2021, when he plowed into a car being driven by a young couple, 19-year-old Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin, which killed them both as they burned alive.

In early 2022, he was convicted of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

It was reported by multiple outlets on Wednesday morning that the convicted migrant will be released by the California state government on July 19th after serving just 3.5 years, and the victim’s families were notified on Easter Sunday.

After the announcement came to light, Bilal Essayli, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, quickly vowed to step in to keep the convicted migrant locked up.

“My office has filed a felony immigration charge against this defendant,” Essayli posted on X. “He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for 8 USC 1326,” he added, referring to the federal statute charging deported illegal migrants who re-enter the US. “If the State of California will not seek the full measure of justice against this individual, the Justice Department will.”

Additionally, Border czar Tom Homan said ICE planned on quickly arresting and deporting Ortega-Anguiano if he was released by the state.

“I will work with [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem on this case, and I guarantee you, if they don’t honor the detainer, we’ll have ICE agents outside that facility to take custody of this individual and deport him,” Homan said Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom.”

Ortega-Anguiano had entered the country illegally twice before and had a prior criminal background before the two teens were killed in the fatal crash.

“His previous criminal convictions include burglary in 2005; vehicle theft in 2007; and battery on spouse with kidnapping in 2014,” ICE stated. “An immigration judge ordered Ortega removed Nov. 3, 2014; he filed several unsuccessful appeals and was taken into ICE custody Dec. 2, 2016, and removed to Mexico the same day. Ortega attempted to reenter the United States Feb. 2, 2018, near Otay Mesa, California by presenting a counterfeit document; he was paroled into the U.S. pending criminal prosecution for illegal reentry after removal. An immigration official issued Ortega an expedited removal order and removed him June 1, 2018, to Mexico; after his latest removal, he again illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and location. ICE issued a detainer with the Orange County Jail, California, Nov. 27, 2021, where he was being held on vehicular manslaughter charges at the time,” the statement continued.

