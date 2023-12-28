New Yorker Held Hostage By Hamas Has Been Killed, Terrorists Still Holding Body

People hold up posters of the missing as they gather outside the Qatari Embassy in London on October 29, 2023, to demand the release of the estimated 230 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas after the attacks inside Israel on October 7. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:07 PM – Thursday, December 28, 2023

Another American has died as a result of Hamas’s brutal attack in Israel on October 7th.

Advertisement

On Thursday, surfacing reports announced that 70-year old American citizen Judi Weinstein Haggai had died during the initial onslaught that prompted the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

It was originally believed and reported that she was being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas members, however, according to a newly released statement from her Kibbutz, she was actually killed during the October 7th attack.

Weinstein and her husband, Gadi Haggi, were terrorized on that tragic day during their daily morning stroll outside of Kibbutz Nir Oz. They were reportedly ambushed by armed terrorists on motorcycles, according to witnesses who spoke to the Israeli press.

Weinstein, 70, who had her cell phone on her when the horrors first began, was shot in the arm and then later wounded in the face while her 72-year-old husband was shot in the head.

The news of her death comes a week after it was announced that her husband had died.

Both of their bodies are still being held in Gaza, according to the IDF. After the news broke, President Joe Biden also released a statement.

“Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Judy Weinstein is also believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7. This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judy’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas. We are holding Judy and Gad’s four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts. I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home.”

The family had ties to New York.

Elected government officials from The Empire State released statements concerning the matter as well.

It is believed that Hamas is currently holding six Americans hostage in Gaza. All of the American hostages being held are male. In total, 129 individuals taken from Israel on October 7th are still being held captive.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!