New York Times Backtracks, Admits It Was ‘Hard To Imagine’ That Biden Thought He Could Run U.S. For Another 4 Years

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a roundtable session entitled “Africa, climate change and development” on day one of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 13, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The New York Times (NYT) provided much different commentary in a Tuesday report regarding President Joe Biden’s old age and declining mental state, as the liberal outlet’s previous articles had argued that he was “sharp as a tack” prior to his dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“His verbal miscues are nothing new, friends note; he has struggled throughout his life with a stutter and was a ‘gaffe machine,’ to use his own term, long before he entered Social Security years. Advisors said his judgement is as good as ever. So many of them use the phrase ‘sharp as a tack’ to describe him that it has become something of a mantra,” The Times previously reported.

Now that President Biden is a “lame duck” president with nothing at stake who is on his way out, the liberal outlet has changed its tune, admitting that it was “hard to imagine that [Biden] seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful job for another four years.”

“This is the twilight of Mr. Biden’s presidency, the final days of the final chapter of an epic half-century journey that has had more than its share of twists and turns. Time is catching up with Mr. Biden,” wrote correspondents Peter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.

“Time is catching up with Mr. Biden. He looks a little older and a little slower with each passing day. Aides say he remains plenty sharp in the Situation Room, calling world leaders to broker a cease-fire in Lebanon or deal with the chaos of Syria’s rebellion. But it is hard to imagine that he seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful job for another four years,” the report continued.

The report shifted into discussing Biden’s visit to a rainforest last month, where he appeared to randomly walk off, having to be called back and reined in.

“After speaking for seven minutes on a day of draining humidity, a blue shirt hanging loosely over his frame, he turned to slowly shuffle away down a dirt path as several people in the audience not used to seeing him up close said they held their breath, worried that he would trip,” the report continued.

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had previously claimed that certain videos of President Biden appearing mentally unresponsive were “cheap fakes,” which are digitally altered videos made to someone look worse.

However, Americans rolled their eyes and poked fun at Jean-Pierre’s explanation after seeing Biden’s extremely poor debate performance against Trump.

NYT also previously attempted to push the “cheap fake” narrative following Jean-Pierre’s explanation, similarly suggesting that the damning videos were “edited or lacking context” in a June article, titled: “How Misleading Videos Are Trailing Biden As He Battles Age Doubts.”

“In the last two weeks, conservative news outlets, the Republican National Committee and the Trump team have circulated videos of Mr. Biden that lacked important context and twisted mundane moments to paint him in an unflattering light,” the article read.

Meanwhile, critics noticing the outlet’s tune change on Biden’s cognitive decline pointed out the convenient timing.

“What a difference 179 days make for The New York Times. From: ‘videos of Mr. Biden circulating during this year’s campaign are clearly manipulated to make him look old and confused.’ To: ‘it is hard to imagine that he seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful job for another four years,” wrote conservative communications strategist Steve Guest in an X post.

“Establishment media is totally complicit in the cover-up of the condition of Joe Biden. For four years they defended him and attacked anyone who questioned his loss of cognitive abilities,” a commenter responded.

“Hmmm, who gave them permission to change their propaganda message?” another added.

