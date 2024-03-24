New York City Mayor Cancels Southern Border Trip Due To ‘Safety Concerns’ In Mexico

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a memorial for the 30th anniversary of the killing of teenager Ari Halberstam on the Brooklyn Bridge on March 01, 2024 in New York City. In 1994 a Lebanese-born terrorist fired at a van carrying 15 Hasidic teenagers in what was one of the city’s worst pre-9/11 terror incidents. Halberstam was killed while several others were wounded. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

2:35 PM – Sunday, March 24, 2024

“Due to safety concerns” at one of the locations he planned to visit, New York City Mayor Eric Adams postponed his planned trip to the southern border this weekend.

Advertisement

One of the locations in Mexico was highlighted by the United States State Department, according to city officials.

Adams had scheduled a meeting in Mexico with the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande executive director, Sister Norma Pimentel, and other leaders to talk about how to handle the migrant situation.

Shortly after numbers of migrants stormed a border wall in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, he announced the trip to the Texas-Mexico border.

Adams initially made the statement about his trip to meet with national immigration officials on a radio show. However, at this point, it is unknown which city is in danger.

The full statement from City Hall reads:

“Since the spring of 2022, more than 184,000 migrants have come into our city seeking care, and already, more than 120,000 of them have been able to take the next steps in their journeys towards self sufficiency thanks to our hard work. Finding solutions to national issues requires national collaboration. We’re humbled and grateful that Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande and a globally recognized humanitarian, has noticed our efforts and invited us to meet with her and her team at the southern border. As Lent draws to a close, our team was excited to stand with faith and humanitarian leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving the most needy among us and we were eager to discuss our work in New York City and explore new ways to collaborate with leaders in cities across the country, but due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State we have decided to pause this visit at this time. We hope to continue our partnership with these nationally recognized Latino leaders and organizations as we look for concrete solutions to resolve the crisis at the border.”

Since the beginning of the migrant crisis two years ago, this would have been his second excursion of that kind to the Lone Star State, the jaunt south.

Additionally, it would have been City Hall’s most recent effort to put pressure on the Biden administration to act by bringing national attention to the financial strain the migrant inflow has placed on New York City.

The previous time Adams canceled a trip was in November, just after he found out that the FBI had raided the Brooklyn home of his primary fundraiser as part of an ongoing investigation into his 2021 mayoral race. Adams had canceled talks with White House officials in Washington, DC, about the migrant crisis.

Since spring 2022, about 185,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, of which approximately 65,000 are being cared for by the city.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!