New Trump Border Policy Pledges to Value American Citizenship

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

3:40 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Former President Donald Trump pledged to sign an executive order on day one to end both birth tourism and birthright citizenship for illegal aliens.

“My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming, and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries,” said Trump.

John Zadrozny, the former acting Chief of Staff at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and now deputy director of investigations at America First Legal Foundation, says this policy implementation would solve a major issue at the southern border.

“We treat someone who illegally crosses the United States border and has a baby within a half mile of the border as a citizen,” said Zadrozny. “And then allow that child to be the anchor for every other illegal actor in their family to come into the country. It’s asinine.”

Critics of Trump’s latest policy pledge argue that birthright citizenship is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. But both Zadrozny and the Trump campaign argue this is based on an incorrect reading of the 14th Amendment.

“It will explain the clear meaning of the 14th Amendment, that U.S. Citizenship extends only to those both born in AND “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States,” the Trump campaign said in a memo breaking down the 45th president’s latest Agenda47 video.

Zadrozny laid out a real life example.

“Let’s say, for example, you have a female ambassador from a foreign country,” Zadrozny explained. “And she comes to the United States, happens to be pregnant, and she delivers that baby on U.S. soil while she’s an ambassador in the United States. That child’s not a US citizen. That child’s a citizen of its home country, but it just happened to be born on U.S. soil.”

The 45th president also announced his order would end birth tourism – a practice where migrants arrive in the U.S. to give birth to children so they will be born into U.S. citizenship.

“There’s a whole industry devoted to helping foreign nationals, who are in late stage pregnancy, come to the United States under false premises, deliver a baby on U.S. soil,” Zadrozny said. “And magically they’ve literally got their anchor for getting themselves to be legalized on U.S. soil.” “I wouldn’t call what’s going on in our southern border of birth tourism. I would call it a cartel driven invasion,” continued Zadrozny.

A new Morning Consult poll revealed that Americans overwhelmingly view Trump as the most qualified candidate to curb the crisis at the southern border.

“[Trump] was the first person who had the guts to seriously tackle a lot of those things in a really, really long time,” said Zadrozny. “Even in a Republican party that has pretended for decades to be in favor of immigration enforcement.”

Zadrozny says Trump is working to protect the value of U.S. citizenship through this policy pledge.

“Americans really have to remember the most valuable thing you own is not your house or your car,” he explained. “It’s your citizenship. And I think we have a bad habit in this country of treating citizenship as something we take for granted. It is your most valuable treasure.”

