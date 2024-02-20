New Study Links COVID Vaccines To Slight Increases In Heart, Brain, Blood Disorders

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:48 AM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The largest vaccine study to date shows COVID vaccines administered by companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been linked to rare occurrences of heart, brain and blood disorders.

The study was conducted by the Global Vaccine Data Network, analyzing 99 million people who received the vaccine in eight different countries and monitored for increases in 13 medical conditions, according to Bloomberg News.

The study, which was published in the journal Vaccine last week, showed that the vaccines were linked to a slight spike in neurological, blood and heart-related medical conditions.

This comes after a small number of cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, were found in the first, second and third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.

Additionally, another heart condition, pericarditis, the inflammation of the cardiac muscle, had a 6.9-fold increased risk in those who received a third dose of AstraZeneca’s vector shot, according to the study.

According to Bloomberg, an increased risk of blood clots in the brain also increased from viral-vector shots such as the one created by the University of Oxford and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

Furthermore, it was discovered that there was a 3.8 times greater risk of developing the neurological disorder acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) after the Moderna vaccine was issued.

Meanwhile, 13.5 billion COVID vaccines have been administered since the start of the COVID pandemic, according to Our World in Data.

“The size of the population in this study increased the possibility of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals,” lead author Kristýna Faksová of the Department of Epidemiology Research, Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, said in a release.

However, one vaccine expert who was not involved in the study still justified that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks.

“The odds of all of these adverse events is still much, much higher when infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), so getting vaccinated is still by far the safer choice,” Jacob Glanville, CEO of biotech company Centivaix, told Forbes.

Additionally, Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, also shared the same thoughts.

“The massive study and review of the data reveals some rare association of the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis, especially after the second shot, as well as an association between the Oxford Astra Zeneca adenovirus vector vaccines and Guillain-Barre syndrome,” Siegel, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

“But these risks are rare and other studies show that the vaccine decreases the risk of myocarditis from COVID itself dramatically,” he said, adding that all vaccines have side effects.

