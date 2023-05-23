New Ridesharing App: like Uber, but with guns

A man poses holding a smartphone showing the App for ride-sharing service Uber in London on March 17, 2021. – US ride-hailing giant Uber won praise Wednesday from Britain’s government and trade unions after granting UK drivers worker status with associated rights including a minimum wage, sparking hopes that more technology platforms will follow suit worldwide. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

4:21 PM – Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A new ridesharing app has been launched in New York and Atlanta, Georgia, by former private investigator Kerry King Brown, which will allow its drivers to be armed.

Advertisement

Brown appeared in an interview with Atlanta News First and testified that the creation of his app, called Black Wolf, was “a necessary evil.”

“Who are mostly on the news getting robbed, getting raped? The average person,” Brown said. “What I’m creating is a necessary evil. It’s a necessity.”

According to Brown, drivers are required to pass a background check and are trained to de-escalate any situation if a confrontation should occur on the road. He attested that “an average person” who has no prior experience handling a pistol would need to undergo “detailed training” before employment.

“We have to bring them up to speed to the formality of how we operate,” he said. “We cannot just hire any and everybody.”

Reportedly, over 80,000 users have already downloaded the app since its initial launch.

The company’s Facebook page boasted that “Every Black Wolf App vehicle comes equipped with GPS Tracking and Live-streaming technology that allows our riders to share with their loved ones.”

Three different services are offered which consisted of Armed Executive Protection, Unarmed Executive Protection, and School Executive Protection. The school-based option is being marketed as a way to send children to school in a safer manner.

The app charges a premium for rides with drivers who are armed and uses real-time data to let others know where the riders are.

To use the app, riders would have to pay $1.75 for each mile in addition to a basic charge of $50 for an unarmed driver. An armed driver would charge a rider $60 as a basic fee plus $1.75 each mile after that.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts