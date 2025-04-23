New Mexico: Supreme Court Removes Democrat Judge Following Arrest Of Alleged Tren De Aragua Gang Member At His Residence

(L) Judge Jose “Joel” Cano. (Photo via: Democratic Party of Doña Ana County) / (R) Cristhian Ortega-Lopez – who has been linked to the Tren de Aragua gang by ICE officials. (Photo via: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:40 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

State Supreme Court records have announced that a New Mexico Democrat judge, who purportedly housed a Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member, has been permanently barred from the bench.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court of New Mexico imposed the sanctions on Judge Jose “Joel” Cano, postponing the Thursday disciplinary hearings.

After Department of Homeland Security agents detained the suspected TdA gang member, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, at Cano’s residence in February, Cano quickly resigned from his position in March.

Ortega-Lopez is “an illegal alien from Venezuela and a suspected member of a criminal gang” who was “residing with other illegal aliens” and “in possession of firearms,” according to court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations Las Cruces first began investigating him back in January.

Former Judge Cano “can never hold a judicial office again, be a candidate for a judicial office, and cannot exercise any judicial authority in the state,” the directive declares. Additionally, the ban also forbids him from officiating at weddings in the state.

“The court was scheduled to hear oral arguments on disciplinary cases this Thursday, but the argument has been vacated now that the cases have been resolved,” Fox News reported.

Cano served in the Las Cruces Doña Ana County Magistrate Court. Although the press was able to obtain his March 3rd resignation letter, the Administrative Office of the Courts spokesperson claimed that the Supreme Court and 3rd Judicial District Court did not receive it until March 31st.

Investigators uncovered social media images from 2024 depicting 23-year-old Ortega-Lopez appearing alongside the judge during some sort of Christmas celebration, in addition to other images where the two can be seen attending a dinner.

According to Cano’s letter of resignation, he left his position on March 21st. However, sources say that the judge was “politely asked to resign” by his superiors, in order to avoid further embarrassment.

“All the best to everyone of you,” he wrote. “I wish all of you a happy retirement once you are ready yourself.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!