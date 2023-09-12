New Mexico Lawmakers Push For Impeachment of ‘Domestic Enemy’ Governor, Prepare Impeachment Articles Following Public Health Order

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:58 PM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

New Mexico Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency in response to shooting deaths of three children in a span of under two months. The emergency order consists of suspending open and concealed carry laws across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days.

The emergency order has received bipartisan backlash, resulting in state lawmakers to begin preparing articles of impeachment.

“I swore an oath on the Constitution, which is absolute, that I will uphold the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Rep. John Block (R-N.M.) told One America News. “This is a domestic enemy that we’re having to deal with here.”

Grisham’s temporary ban applies to guns in public spaces across Bernalillo County through Oct. 8th. But the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies will not enforce the order.

“This is something that’s not only an attack on New Mexicans,” Block said. “This is trying to set precedent across the state, across the country, for other tyrannical Democrat governors to do just this.”

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, in a press release, announced he would not defend Grisham in a lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights over her public health emergency, saying he does not believe it “passes constitutional muster.”

“He knows this is unconstitutional,” Block said. “And he too did have that oath of office that we all are supposed to abide by.”

Block says that he has read over an initial draft of articles of impeachment, and he hopes the articles will be finalized by the end of the week. But he says the New Mexico state constitution is unclear regarding the process.

“The House of Representatives brings forth the articles,” Block explained. “And then the Senate has to concur with the House, and it takes a majority of House members to impeach. So that would be 36 members.”

Block says it is apparent to both sides of the aisle that this public health emergency is neither working nor legal.

“She threw the logic right out the window,” Block said. “Because she said during the press conference on Friday, ‘I know that these criminals are not going to follow these edicts. I know that they’re not, but I’m still going to put this on law abiding citizens.’”

“Then we see two people have been murdered in Albuquerque, since her order took place,” Block continued. “One at a motel and then one a couple days before that. So two people have been brutally murdered in Albuquerque during the time that she has put forward this edict. It’s not working, it’s not constitutional, and it’s not going to hold up in court.”

