New legal recommendations backed by U.N. normalizes pedophilia, angry critics allege

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 5:16 PM – Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A concerning report published last month by international legal experts with support from the United Nations (U.N.) seems to widen the door for the acceptance of sex with minors.

“Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law,” wrote the Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists, with an assist from UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report is published front and center on the group’s website, labeled as “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty.”

It does not outright demand the legalization of pedophilic sex. However, it asserts that minors are capable of making decisions regarding sexual partners and have the legal right to do so.

No recommended age for sexual consent is stated in the report.

According to the commission’s website, it was published on March 8th in honor of International Women’s Day and attempts to make the connection between women’s rights and the legal age of consent for sexual relations.

The previously unimaginable advice from a global cabal of top legal thinkers seems to subtly imply that pedophilia might become more commonplace in the future. It sparked a horrified response on social media platforms all over the world.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) included that, “In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.”

“Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.”

The alarming proposals from worldwide legal authorities highlight a number of recent significant events that have occurred in the U.S. and other countries with astounding rapidity. Each development raises the possibility that individuals in positions of power have tried to circumvent established legal restrictions, social norms, and formerly universal taboos in order to sexualize young people.

The report reminded many readers of the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein and his horrific background, when he was found guilty of running an international child prostitution network, supplying underage girls (and possibly boys) to powerful politicians and global figures around the world. This knowledge was originally believed to be a conspiracy theory, up until his arrest.

Epstein’s “black book” of clients has still not been disclosed to the public.

The North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), which openly supports pedophilia and wants to repeal age-of-consent regulations, is one organization that shares the same philosophy as the ICJ / U.N. report. The report affirms that those under the age of 18 have the mental capacity to voluntarily have sex with adults, however, it stops short of advocating for the legalization of sex with minors.

The study is causing concern among many academics who claim that the U.N. is pushing a woke philosophy that has long existed on the outskirts of society, while attempting to mainstream illegal sex.

“This document advocates for a lot of troubling ideas and bad policies… Not only does it suggest that minors may be mature enough to consent to sexual activity, but it also asserts that ‘criminal law may not in any way impair’ the so-called right to abortion or to ‘gender-affirming care,'” said Trump administration appointee, Grace Melton. She is employed as an analyst for the Heritage Foundation think tank.

Additionally, many teachers now openly assert that parents have fewer legal rights over their children as their classrooms become more sexually progressive.

“From long years in the law, and as a proudly gay man, I know profoundly how criminal law signals which groups are deemed worthy of protection — and which of condemnation and ostracism,” wrote retired Judge Edwin Cameron of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

“In this way, the criminal law performs an expressive function — and it has dramatic consequences on people’s lives. It sometimes entails a harshly discriminatory impact on groups identified with the disapproved or stigmatized conduct.”

The group stated that the report was “developed over a five-year consultative process, following an initial expert meeting of jurists convened in 2018 by the ICJ — together with the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) — to discuss the role of jurists in addressing the detrimental human rights impact of certain criminal laws.”

Ian Seiderman, the ICJ’s legal and policy director, claimed in a statement that laws criminalizing sex “not only violate human rights, but also the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves.”

Scott Ritter, a former U.N. weapons inspector, did not reply to any requests for comment.

The ICJ report has been uploaded and posted online.

https://icj2.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/8-MARCH-Principles-FINAL-printer-version-1-MARCH-2023.pdf

