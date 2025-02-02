New Jersey ‘Repetitive Compulsive’ Sex Offender On The Run After Escaping From Transport Van

Nicholas Voutsas – New Jersey State Police

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:01 PM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

New Jersey law enforcement officials have launched a manhunt for a “repetitive compulsive” sex offender who escaped from a transport van in Newark.

25-year-old Nicholas Voutsas escaped from custody on his way to University Hospital on Thursday around 9 a.m.

Voutsas is listed as a Tier 2 sex offender according to the state registry, placing him at “moderate risk” of re-offending, meaning that local schools and daycares will be notified.

“As a result, the initial investigative agency, the New Jersey Human Services Police Department, charged Nicholas Boutsas with escape,” the police stated in a press release. “He was last seen in the area of University Hospital near South Range Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark, Essex County.”

According to records, Voutsas was previously convicted of second-degree endangerment in 2022 after luring a child, according to New Jersey 101.5.

The man in question is listed as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, wearing “a burgundy or maroon winter coat” during the time of his escape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 1-800-437-7839, or email [email protected].

