New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dies After Undisclosed Medical Issue

New Jersey Lt. Gov.-elect Sheila Oliver speaks at an election-night rally for Gov.-elect Phill Murphy on November 7, 2017 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

10:09 AM – Monday, August 1, 2023

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver has died after being taken to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

Oliver, who was serving as acting governor while Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) is out of state, was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

After being admitted to the hospital, Oliver was unable to carry out the duties of acting governor. Democrat Senate President Nicholas Scutari was serving as acting governor in her stead.

The family of Oliver released a statement on Tuesday, confirming the passing of the 71-year-old.

“It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila. Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. Further information and details regarding memorial arrangements will be provided in due course. Until then, we appreciate your understanding and support. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her,” the statement read.

Murphy, who is currently on vacation in Italy released a statement saying that he is saddened and mourns the passing of Oliver.

“When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation’s history to lead a house of a state legislature. I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made.”

Oliver had been serving as New Jersey’s second lieutenant governor since 2018, as well as serving as the head of the Department of Community Affairs. She had served in the state assembly since 2004 and served on the Essex County board of freeholders from 1996 until 1999.

No details regarding the medical issue were given.

Oliver is survived by her mother, Jennie, and her brother Charles.

This is a breaking story.

