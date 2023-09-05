New Hampshire Presidential Poll Shows Nikki Haley In A Tie With DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving at her first campaign event on February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:31 PM – Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley are now tied in New Hampshire for the 2024 GOP presidential bid, a new poll shows.

Advertisement

In a poll done by the NMB Research survey, Haley, the former South Carolina governor who was initially trailing DeSantis in New Hampshire, are now both tied, receiving 10% support each among GOP voters in the Granite State.

Political experts are predicting that New Hampshire will be a key state for GOP presidential candidates as the state will host the Republicans’ first official primary.

However, former President Donald Trump also continues to maintain a dominating lead in New Hampshire, receiving 47% support, data showed.

Additionally, no other potential candidates eclipsed the double digit mark in the latest poll, with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie each receiving 8% of GOP support in The Granite State.

Republican Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) received 5% of voter support, while former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and all other candidates garnered even lower percentages.

In the latest national poll by FiveThirtyEight, 45th President Trump leads all Republican candidates, receiving 52% percent of support.

This week, Haley is also scheduled to speak at multiple events in New Hampshire, including a town hall discussion regarding parental rights in education, before she heads back to South Carolina.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts