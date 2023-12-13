New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Endorses Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to supporters after receiving the endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu during a town hall event at McIntyre Ski Area on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sam Valk

11:45 AM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has endorsed Nikki Haley for president.

On Tuesday, the Republican announced he was going to endorse Haley (R-S.C.) as the top choice to take on President Donald Trump in the primary.

This followed weeks of lobbying by the Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) campaign to receive the endorsement themselves.

Sununu said that the primary is now going to heat up as Thanksgiving has passed.

“You can feel the energy around this state. You can feel it across the country,” he said. “People are going to be getting engaged. I always told the national media don’t worry, everything picks up after Thanksgiving. That’s when the action happens. It isn’t just because I’m endorsing her. It’s because people are getting involved. People are coming out of the woodwork to the town halls, to fill the rooms, to see what’s really going on out there.”

Sununu’s endorsement comes as polling averages show President Trump dominating in the Granite State. He has 45% of the support. Second place is Haley at about 18%, while Chris Christie (R-N.J.) in third with 14%.

New Hampshire requires candidates to receive at least 10% of the vote to receive delegates.

