New 9/11 Footage Made Public 22 Years Later

2:13 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Chilling rare footage of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks involving the Twin Towers has now been released after being kept private for almost two decades.

The alarming clip, capturing rare new angles of the 9/11 tragedy and many witnesses’ reactions, was made public on YouTube by Kevin Westley.

The almost nine minute-long video, which was “kept private” and released decades after the atrocity, reveals a previously unseen angle of the second plane hitting the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

The devastating tragedy on Sept. 11th occurred when nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda reportedly hijacked four commercial airplanes, carrying out an attack against the United States.

Two of the planes flew into the upper floors of the North and South Towers in New York City and another was flown into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth target, in Washington D.C., was not hit due to a passenger revolt, however, everyone on board still died tragically.

As a result of the attacks, there were a reported total of 2,996 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries.

Footage of the attacks was broadcast all over the world.

Regarding the newly released footage, Army Veteran Kevin Westley never planned to withhold the rare video. He claims that he had accidentally made it private on the video platform last year. The video now has 7.2 million views.

In a post along with the video, Westley stated, “I posted this video… But accidentally left it private for until now. I noticed the video was private and made it public.”

Westley recorded the astonishing clip while aboard a boat and surrounded by shocked bystanders. The second jet is shown in the footage flying directly into the south tower after the camera has briefly focused on the fire in the north tower.

Westley, who served in the 2003 Iraq war as an aircraft commander, expressed his thoughts about witnessing the tragedy first hand.

“In an instant, I saw 2,763 die. 25,000 injured,” he said. “As I was caught in the dust cloud of the collapse, I remember seeing a picture of a child (and am now wondering) if I now was looking at an orphan.”

Among other eye-witnesses, New York native Tony Arrigo was considered one of the first people to ever see the attack. Arrigo witnessed the first plane, American Airlines Flight-11, hit the World Trade Center as he was taking his garbage can outside from his home.

